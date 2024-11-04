Ron Holp, founder of Miamisburg’s Ron’s Pizza, dies at 92

Holp got involved in the restaurant business at a drive-in on Ohio 4, and later in operating a Cassano’s pizza franchise store on Miamisburg’s Main Street, according to the business. He opened Ron’s Pizza on North 12th Street in 1964, moving out in 1999 to several different locations before coming to 1 South Main St. in 2002.

Explore Miamisburg honors longtime restaurant owner who helped create festival

“When we started we only had two rooms,” Holp told this news outlet in 2023. “We had a kitchen-type area where we make the pizzas and (people) pick them up, then we had a dining room that seated about 34 people.”

The restaurant installed a 40-seat tavern in an adjacent room in 2005. It completed its most recent renovation in 2023.

Longtime friend Doug Sorrell, who serves on the Historic Plaza Theatre’s emeritus board of directors, posted a Facebook tribute to Holp on Monday.

“ICON is a word that gets tossed around often, but the truth is ... very few are truly ICONS to their chosen Community,” Sorrell said in the post. “Ron Holp was an Icon without question.”

Sorrell said he’s known Holp since his teens and ate in his pizza parlor on Main Street as a child when Holp and his daughter, Abbie Romero, were Cassano’s Pizza franchisees.

Sorrell said Holp would be missed. “The Burg has become the envy of many suburbs,” he said. “You helped make that happen. Thank you.”

The city of Miamisburg recognized Holp in July at the Rock ‘N’ Green Tomato Festival, an event he and Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry helped create in 2012 to highlight the city and its businesses. The event features live music, local vendors, food trucks and more.

ICON is a word that gets tossed around often, but the truth is… Very few are truly ICONS to their chosen... Posted by Doug Sorrell on Monday, November 4, 2024

At the event, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins said the city recognized his “outstanding accomplishments and valuable contributions” to the community, appreciated his “remarkable efforts” and honored the 64 years that he has served the community.

She called him one of Miamisburg’s most influential figures

.

Funeral arrangements are pending.