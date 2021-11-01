Road work will affect South Dixie in Franklin Twp. for 2 weeks

Starting Tuesday, single-lane restrictions will be in place on South Dixie Highway between Riverview Avenue and Riley Boulevard daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 12. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers while crews are at work.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded the $1 million project, which also includes pavement repair, asphalt overlay and striping, and all work is scheduled to be complete by late fall.