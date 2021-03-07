Riverfront park idea proposed for Franklin’s riverbank

Westendorf said additional traffic and market analysis and recommendations will need to be completed. He also said there would need to be an evaluation of the downtown streetscape.

In the downtown area, Westendorf is also proposing a pair of downtown improvement programs to encourage more development. He is proposing a facade grant program that would offer a 50% matching grant to target areas up to a maximum of $20,000. However, the grant would exclude operating expenses, salaries, debt relief, parking lot, sidewalk repair, and associated interior and mechanical systems.

The other downtown grant would be to develop rooftop access and seating. He said the proposed grant would offer 50% matching grant to target areas up to a maximum of $20,000. Like the other downtown grant, it would also have the same exclusions.

Westendorf is also proposing a Wi-Fi and Smart City zone for downtown and at Community Park. He said the access costs would be paid by sponsored advertisers that would see an ad before connecting to the Wi-Fi system. The system would also promote city events and programs such as the Farmers Market.