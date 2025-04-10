Republicans in Congress clear first hurdle on Trump agenda: How Ohio lawmakers voted on budget

Ohio’s lawmakers split cleanly down party lines as the House voted 216-214 to approve the GOP budget framework. The Senate OK’d the same version last Saturday on a 51-48 vote.

“The bicameral budget plan would lock in President Trump’s tax cuts, which are good for Ohio small businesses and working families,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Husted.

Even though it took nearly three months to reach a deal, this actually was the easy part for GOP lawmakers. The next step is to work out the details and cram as many of Trump’s tax and budget priorities into one bill — what Trump likes to call “one big, beautiful bill” — and pass it through the House and Senate later this year.

Ohio Democrats argue this GOP effort will mean that Republicans are paying for tax cuts by making deep cuts in Medicaid. The GOP plan requires one House committee to find $880 billion in savings — which likely would come from Medicare and Medicaid.

“Medicaid is a lifeline for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron.

But Republicans claim those attacks from Democrats are nothing but political bluster.

“The president has been very clear that we’re not cutting Medicaid, we’re not cutting Medicare,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who acknowledged the negotiations ahead for Republicans may be difficult.

“We’re up to the charge,” Turner added. “I’m certain we’ll be able to accomplish it.”

The final House vote on this budget outline was delayed after a group of GOP conservatives balked at changes made in the plan by the Senate — not convinced that Senate Republicans will go along with as much as $1.5 trillion in budget savings over ten years.

“I have lots of concerns about the plan,” said U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, who has consistently pressed for deep spending cuts and been disappointed by his own party. “It’s a bunch of hollow promises by the House and Senate.”

While GOP leaders talk about balancing the budget, this plan doesn’t come close, envisioning deficits well over $1 trillion each year for the next 10 years.

The GOP package is also expected to funnel more money to the Pentagon — up to $150 billion over the next two years — as Trump this week embraced the idea of a $1 trillion yearly defense budget.