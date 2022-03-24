journal-news logo
Representatives from Kettering Health, Clark County to join COVID update today

By Kristen Spicker
17 minutes ago

Representatives from the Clark County Combined Health District and Kettering Health will join the Ohio Department of Health’s update on COVID-19′s status in Ohio today.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook and Dr. Kevin Sharrett, Kettering Health medical director for rural health, will be present for the 11 a.m. press conference.

The public can watch live on YouTube.

ExploreModerna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

We will update this story throughout the press conference.

Last week, ODH began updating it’s COVID dashboards on a weekly basis as the virus continued to decline in the state. As of last Thursday, Ohio’s seven-day case total was 3,605, according to state health department.

Ohio is also reporting its fewest number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus since July. On Wednesday, there were 434 hospitalized with the virus statewide, with 10 in west central Ohio and 120 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

In the past 60 days the state’s seen a 92% drop in hospitalized COVID patients.

ExploreWHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall

