Report card shows large drop in school scores statewide

High school graduation rates, which are reported on a one-year lag, showed a positive note statewide. The Class of 2020 — seniors who had their final months moved online due to the start of the COVID pandemic — had a four-year graduation rate of 87.2%, up from 85.9% the year before.

The state legislature gave schools some flexibility in deciding how those seniors could meet graduation requirements, as their final course credits and state test opportunities were affected by COVID shutdowns. The five-year graduation rate (showing what percentage of the traditional class of 2019 earned a diploma within five years) also rose, from 87.5% to 88.3%.

Chronic absenteeism statistics were bad, as expected in a 2020-21 year when many schools bounced back and forth between online and in-person models, and students dealt with COVID cases and quarantines, and lack of normal routines.

Statewide, 24% of students were chronically absent in 2020-21, up from 16.7% in 2018-19, according to ODE. A student who misses 10% or more of the school year — roughly equivalent to two days a month — is considered chronically absent.

Among districts that primarily did remote learning during the 2020-21, chronic absenteeism increased by an average of 9 percentage points, according to ODE. Among districts that were primarily in-person, chronic absenteeism increased an average of 5 percentage points. The rate rose only 4 percentage points among districts that primarily used hybrid models.

