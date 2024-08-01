Remembering the 9 victims of the Oregon District shooting

Here are some things to know about the victims who lost their lives that night.

Megan Betts

Megan Betts was the sister of the shooter.

During her high school years, friends recall, she was an engaged student, active in theater, band and choir.

Betts, 22, was a student at Wright State University where she was studying environmental science.

Monica Brickhouse

Monica Storey Brickhouse, 39, was a native of Springfield who had moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia before moving back to the area.

Brickhouse graduated from Springfield South High School in 1998 and attended Clark State Community College and Tidewater Community College. She was formerly with Bank of America and was employed with Anthem.

Brickhouse, who was known for her kindness, left behind a husband, Kevon Brickhouse, and three children.

Nicholas Cumer

Nicholas Cumer graduated from the Master of Cancer Care program at Pennsylvania University.

He was in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

Cumer was a dedicated and caring student recognized for his volunteer work. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service.

Cumer was also a graduate assistant with the university marching band.

Derrick Fudge

Derrick Fudge, who was a 57-year-old Springfield resident, loved his family and had a dog Lucy that he “absolutely loved.”

He was was with his son and other family members at the time of the shooting.

Family members described Fudge as a man passionate about those he cared for and devoted to helping the needy through collecting donations for the Salvation Army during Christmas season.

An avid fisherman, Fudge also loved to cook, play cards and work at painting houses.

Thomas McNichols

Thomas McNichols, 25, had attended Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He was known to all as T.J. and a father of four. He was a ‘gentle giant,’ according to his aunt.

“He was so tall and a lot of folks thought he was older than he really was,” said Donna Johnson.

“He had a deep love for singing and making music,” according to his obituary. “He was a true provider and protector of his children and his family.”

Lois Oglesby

Lois Oglesby, 27, was described as a “wonderful mother.” She left behind a newborn and an older daughter.

She was in nursing school and looked forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children.

“Lois loved to travel and spend time with family and children. She had an infectious laugh and was so full of life that she would light up any room she entered,” according to her obituary. “She was a loving and compassionate mother that always put her children first.”

Saeed Saleh

Saeed Saleh, 38, was a native of the Eastern African country of Eritrea and a father of three.

Saleh moved to the United States from Malta with his wife Zaid and his daughter Randa. The family first moved to Richmond, Virginia, before moving to Dayton. They arrived in the United States in 2017.

Saleh was known as a hard worker and was a devoted husband, who was the sole supporter of his wife and daughter, according to his obituary that says he also supported family overseas.

Logan Turner

A 2008 Springboro graduate, Logan Turner had recently turned 30 and was out with friends the night of the shooting.

Danita Turner described her son as “sweet and smart” and “the world’s best son.”

He studied at Sinclair Community College and graduated from the University of Toledo with an engineering degree. He also reportedly attended Wright State University.

He was a employed at Thaler Machine Company in Springboro, where he recently began working as a machinist.

Beatrice “Nicole” Warren-Curtis

A Virginia resident, Beatrice “Nicole” Warren-Curtis, 36, “had aspirations to do different things in life, professionally and personally,” said her former supervisor.

She was in Dayton to visit her good friend and former co-worker Brickhouse, who was also killed.

“They were very close,” said Tonya Amos, who supervised them both for a time at a medical insurance company.