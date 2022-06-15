Remaining power expected to be restored by tonight

Duffy said the homes without power are in three pockets in the city and all are on private water well systems. She said the city will continue to pass out bottled water to residents who cannot use their home systems and the water filling stations for larger containers will be available at Carlisle Town Hall and Roscoe Roof Park for other home uses.

According to the Duke Energy Ohio outage map, there are 104 power outages in Warren County with 2,064 customers without power. In Butler County, there are 379 power outages with 5,115 customers without power. Power is estimated to be restored by 11:59 p.m. today, according to the website.

Crews have been mobilized and are being staged at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton and in the Eastgate in Clermont County.

In Lebanon, Countryside YMCA announced it would open its lobby as a cooling center during the excessive heat days.