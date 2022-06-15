Remaining power expected to be restored by tonight

Most of the areas hardest hit in northern Warren and Butler counties have seen their power restored over the past several hours.
In Springboro, City Manager Chris Pozzuto said power started coming back online about 3 a.m. and nearly all of the city’s power had been restored by 7 a.m.
“I think we’re good,” Pozzuto said after touring the city this morning.
Power was also reported to have been restored at the Dorothy Lane Market and spokeswoman Jessie Kuhn said the store will be announcing its plans and timeline to reopen very soon as employees work to get the store restocked.
Carlisle City Manager Julie Duffy said most power was restored to the city between 4 and 8 a.m. today, leaving about 260 homes without power as of 9 a.m.
Duffy said the homes without power are in three pockets in the city and all are on private water well systems. She said the city will continue to pass out bottled water to residents who cannot use their home systems and the water filling stations for larger containers will be available at Carlisle Town Hall and Roscoe Roof Park for other home uses.
According to the Duke Energy Ohio outage map, there are 104 power outages in Warren County with 2,064 customers without power. In Butler County, there are 379 power outages with 5,115 customers without power. Power is estimated to be restored by 11:59 p.m. today, according to the website.
Crews have been mobilized and are being staged at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton and in the Eastgate in Clermont County.
In Lebanon, Countryside YMCA announced it would open its lobby as a cooling center during the excessive heat days.
