X

Regional mass COVID vaccine clinics to open next week, DeWine says

The Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
The Dayton Convention Center in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News | 20 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

More than a dozen regional mass coronavirus vaccination clinics will open across Ohio next week, Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Q&A with AARP Ohio Wednesday.

Earlier this month the state announced 15 mass vaccination sites in addition to a FEMA-supported clinic in Cleveland, including one at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

ExploreRELATED: Coronavirus: Dayton among 15 cities selected for regional mass vaccination sites

The regional sites will be able to administer 300 to 3,000 vaccines a day based on location, supply and demand.

Other sites are in Wilmington, Lima, Chillicothe, Marietta, Zanesville, Youngstown and Maumee. Mobile vaccination sites are scheduled for Ada, Athens, Steubenville and Mansfield.

Additional information about the clinics will be released during the governor’s during COVID press conference on Thursday, he said.

ExploreState auditor finds Ohio’s COVID-19 data generally accurate

Earlier this month two pop-up vaccine clinics in Cincinnati and Columbus opened along with the Cleveland State University mass vaccination site.

Registration for the mass vaccination sites will be available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.