Regional mass COVID vaccine clinics to open next week, DeWine says

More than a dozen regional mass coronavirus vaccination clinics will open across Ohio next week, Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Q&A with AARP Ohio Wednesday.
Earlier this month the state announced 15 mass vaccination sites in addition to a FEMA-supported clinic in Cleveland, including one at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.
The regional sites will be able to administer 300 to 3,000 vaccines a day based on location, supply and demand.
Other sites are in Wilmington, Lima, Chillicothe, Marietta, Zanesville, Youngstown and Maumee. Mobile vaccination sites are scheduled for Ada, Athens, Steubenville and Mansfield.
Additional information about the clinics will be released during the governor’s during COVID press conference on Thursday, he said.
Earlier this month two pop-up vaccine clinics in Cincinnati and Columbus opened along with the Cleveland State University mass vaccination site.
Registration for the mass vaccination sites will be available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.