Regional aviation companies celebrate new engine orders

“The CF34 engine has a long track record of success with American Airlines and we’re grateful the American team is putting its trust in us again,” Russell Stokes, president and chief executive of commercial engines and services for GE Aerospace, said in a statement. “This order, along with the CFM deals announced this spring with American, highlight our continued success at providing our customers industry-leading products and services.”

So far this week, CFM has reported that what is says it its largest order ever from a lessor, an order from Avolon, a global aviation finance company, for 150 LEAP-1A engines to power 75 new Airbus A320neo-family aircraft. The agreement also includes purchase rights for 150 more LEAP-1A engines.

“Engine innovation has been one of the key tools to lower emissions and support the industry’s decarbonization journey,” said Andy Cronin, CEO of Avolon. “We are delighted to continue our strong partnership with CFM International.”

Nordic Aviation Capital, a business that focuses on aircraft leasing, also ordered ten LEAP-1A engines to power five Airbus A321neo-family aircraft. The agreement also includes options for two more LEAP-powered A321 aircraft.

And CFM said that Macquarie AirFinance also finalized an agreement for 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft powered by 40 LEAP-1B engines.

CFM touts the LEAP engine family as delivering up to 20% lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, as well as an improvement in noise, compared to previous engines.

CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace, based in Evendale, and Safran Aircraft Engines, a French company.

The Fairbourgh Air Show started Monday and continues until Friday. The show says it has more than 1,200 exhibitors from 44 countries. The event generated deals worth $50.8 billion across its first day, according to reports.

Among the bigger orders this week: Korean Air purchased 40 wide-body jetliners from Boeing, and Japan Airlines ordered 10 of its 787-9 Dreamliners, with an option for 10 more.