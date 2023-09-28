RECALLS: Rust-Oleum fluorescent pink spray paint, P&G’s Zevo insect spray

Rust-Oleum fluorescent pink spray paint and Procter & Gamble’s Zevo insect spray are among recalls issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The fluorescent pink spray paint can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.

The recall involves about 84,000 of the 15-ounce Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint. The metal cans have a fluorescent pink plastic lid that matches the paint color. Products sold at Lowe’s state water based formula on the can. The lot code for the recalled products is S34052 for paint sold at Lowe’s and S34054 for paint sold through other retailers. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the can. Only these lot codes are included in the recall.

Rust-Oleum Corp. has received five reports of the spray valve assembly and plastic cap detaching with force, causing paint to splatter. No injuries have been reported for the spray paint sold for about $10 from April through July at hardware stores nationwide and online.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spray paint cans and to contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund at recall@rustoleum.com. Consumers will be asked to provide photos of the product and date code on the bottom of the can, and name and mailing address to receive the refund. Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.

About 8,600 Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs are under recall because the aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards, according to the commission.

The twin pack containers are shrink-wrapped together with a white and purple label. The batch code 3045D185EW3 is printed on the bottom of the aerosol containers or on the shrink-wrap. “Zevo Insect Killer” and “Fly, Gnat & Fruit Fly” and “Kills on Contact” are printed on the shrink-wrap.

No injuries have been reported involving the insect spray sold for about $25 from March to April and Kroger and Meijer stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact P&G for a full refund by filling out a form online at www.zevoinsect.com/recall. Consumers must provide a photo of the bottom of the canister with the lot number or a sales receipt. After requesting a refund, the product should be disposed of in the household trash. Do not empty the product prior disposal.