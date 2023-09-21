Recalls: Rainbow Road series board books, moldy mattresses

Potentially moldy mattresses and thousands of young children’s books that pose a choking hazard are among recalls announced Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The plastic binding rings on seven books in the Rainbow Road series board books can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

There have been two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the U.S. and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported. About 260,000 of the following books are under recall:

“Animal Counting” — International Standard Book Number 9781803374802

“Dinosaur’s First Words” — ISBN 9781803374932 and 9781803372211

“Old MacDonald Had a Farm” — ISBN 9781803376790 and 9781803373355

Rainbow Road Book Box of four books — ISBN 9781803376288

“There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly” — ISBN 9781803372945 and 9781803371580

“Things That Go!” — ISBN 9781803374826

“Unicorn’s Colors” — ISBN 9781803374789 and 9781803376622

“Where’s My Bottom?” — ISBN 9781803372723 and 9781803376738

The books were sold for between $10 and $11 and as a box set for about $21 from March 2022 through August 2023 at Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide and online.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled books. To receive a refund in the form of a gift card, register online at www.recallrtr.com/rr. For more information, call 877-206-1091.

Mattress under recall due to risk of mold exposure

About 48,000 Novaform ComfortGrande and DreamAway mattresses sold exclusively at Costco are under recall because they could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process, allowing mold to develop and posing a health risk to those with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

The recall involves Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses, sold online from January through June at www.costco.com.

ComfortGrande 14-inch mattresses were sold for between $400 and $750 in sizes twin through California King with item numbers 1413200-1413204.

DreamAway 8-inch mattresses were sold for between $160 and $210 in sizes twin and full with item numbers 1698562 and 1698564.

Consumers should contact the manufacturer to receive a full refund or free replacement mattress, including free delivery and pick up and disposal of the recalled mattress. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.