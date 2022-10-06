Recall: Tea kettle from Target poses burn risk, fire hazard

The 1.75 quart (7 cup capacity) stainless steel tea kettles were sold for about $35 between July and October 2021 at Target stores nationwide and www.target.com. They are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the kettles are brushed stainless steel. Item Number 324-03-7894 is printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

Target has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles, including the kettles leaking, wobbling on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off and the paint chipping or melting on the bottom of the kettle. One consumer reported a fire caused by paint chipping off, according to the recall.