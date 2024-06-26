Recall: Salmon sold at Kroger has possible listeria contamination

Foppen Seafood, based in The Netherlands, issued the following statement:

“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure a swift resolution." - Foppen Seafood

Consumers should throw away the sliced salmon or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Anyone with questions may contact Foppen Seafood’s U.S. office at 844-646-0928.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.