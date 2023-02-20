RECALL: More than 300,000 vanilla Starbucks drinks recalled after glass found in bottles

Some Starbuck vanilla Frappuccino drinks have been recalled nationwide after glass was found in some of the bottles, according to the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall began on Jan. 29 with about 300,000 drinks by PepsiCo containing glass, the USFDA said. It falls under a Class 2 recall which means the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” their website read.
The following bottles with these expirations dates for 2023 are affected:
- March 8
- May 29
- June 4
- June 10
Products typically consist of 25,200 cases with 12 bottles per case of 13.7 fl. ounces (405 millimeters,) according to according to FDA’s data website.
The recall number is F-0352-2023.
