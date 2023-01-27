Recall expands for gas ranges that pose CO poisoning risk

Certain ZLINE gas-on-gas ranges are under recall because the oven component can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, which poses a serious risk of injury or death from CO poisoning.
The company has received 44 reports of CO emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention, according to the announcement Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled gas ranges until a free repair is available.
This voluntary product safety recall has been expanded to include certain 48-inch ranges with model numbers RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48, in addition to 30-inch and 36-inch ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36 and RGB-36 in all door colors and finishes.
The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door and the model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number also is printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open.
About 28,000 units were sold at stores and online for between $2,300 and $6,900 from February 2019 through December 2022 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Range Hood Store, build.com, costco.com, overstock.com and wayfair.com.
For more information, visit zlinekitchen.com or call 888-359-4482.
About the Author