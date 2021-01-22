Recall: Bob Evans Italian sausage may contain blue rubber

Bob Evans Farms based in Xenia is recalling about 4,200 pounds of Italian sausage that may contain thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.
The following raw pork sausage was produced Dec. 17:
- One-pound rolls of Bob Evans Italian Sausage with lot code 0352 and a USE/FRZ BY date of Jan. 31, 2021, on the label.
The sausage has the establishment number EST. 6785 printed above the use or freeze by date. The sausage was shipped to retail stores in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Bob Evans notified the FSIS of consumer complaints.
Anyone who has the sausage in their refrigerator or freezer should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, and anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alison Emery, director of communications for Bob Evans Farms Inc., at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.