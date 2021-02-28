Rainy day blues? Go on a trip without leaving your house

The sunlight reflects on a car glass as it sets behind the city skyline at the Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers districts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Do you miss the thrill of driving around a new city? Or maybe sitting in the back of an Uber or taxi as you watch the scenery change out the window.

Try Drive and Listen, you can choose the city you want to take a car ride through and also select the music you want to listen to.

If you are feeling extra nostalgic you can even add street noise in the background.

This site was created by student Erkam Şeker, according to travelandleisure.com. Anyone can take a virtual drive around one of the 38 available cities, taking in the sights and sounds of the street as well as local radio stations.

If you miss the atmosphere and ambiance of a bar or restaurant try this out and pour yourself a nice drink.

The website is called I miss my bar.

Created by Mauricio Mastropiero, this website links a Spotify playlist to the page for bar-style music. The website also allows you to change the level of background noise such as music, people talking, how full the room is, and even the bartender working.

Want to add a different mood to the sounds? You can adjust the sound of rain on windows.

If you get carsick, try going for a walk.

The website City Walks offers the user the option of taking a walk through dozens of cities. Similar to the Listen and Drive experience, you can adjust the sounds and take a virtual walk.

The developers for City Walks are Aristomenis Georgiopoulos & Artemis Stiga, who also created Listen and Drive.