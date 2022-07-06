Columbus sets rainfall record. How much did your community get?

With multiple rounds of rain and storms Wednesday, many counties, such as Darke, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Greene and Montgomery, are under a Flood Watch advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tuesday’s rainfall broke Columbus’ record for July 5. It received 3.17 inches compared to its previous record of 2.67 inches from 1955, according to NWS. In addition, this is also the fourth-highest daily amount in the month of July.