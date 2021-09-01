journal-news logo
Rain totals: How much did you community get?

Drivers on SR 35 near James H. McGee Blvd. dodged standing water Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, after remnants Hurricane Ida dumped copious amounts of rain in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Drivers on SR 35 near James H. McGee Blvd. dodged standing water Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, after remnants Hurricane Ida dumped copious amounts of rain in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

With the remnants of Ida and storms moving through the area the last two days, the Miami Valley got a wet start to the week.

Most of the region received between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in the last 48 hours, with Centerville topping out the list at 3.34 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The region is expected to dry out for the rest of the week and into the Labor Day weekend.

Here’s how much rain the NWS reported in the Miami Valley:

Butler County

  • Middletown: 1.92 inches reported as of 4 a.m. Wednesday
  • Middletown: 1.44 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Oxford: 1.4 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Wednesday
  • Hamilton: 1.3 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Wednesday
  • Hamilton: 1.14 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Hamilton: 1.04 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday

Champaign County

  • Urbana: 1.24 inches reported as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Urbana: 1.22 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday

Clark County

  • South Charleston: 1.86 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Springfield: 1.85 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Springfield: 1.59 inches reported as of 7:49 a.m. Wednesday
  • Springfield: 1.15 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport: 1.13 inches reported as of 9:56 a.m. Wednesday

Darke County

  • Greenville: 1.84 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Greenville: 1.77 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Pitsburg: 1.41 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Greenville: 1.19 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday

Greene County

  • Xenia: 3.3 inches reported as of 7:14 a.m. Wednesday
  • Beavercreek: 3.28 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Beavercreek: 3.09 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Beavercreek: 2.47 inches reported as of 6 a.m. Wednesday
  • Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 1.63 inches reported as of 10:17 a.m. Wednesday
  • Beavercreek: 1.13 inches reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday
  • Fairborn: 1 inch reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday

Miami County

  • Tipp City: 2.06 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Pleasant Hill: 1.29 inches reported as of 8 a.m. Wednesday

Montgomery County

  • Centerville: 3.34 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • New Lebanon: 2.75 inches reported as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday
  • Centerville: 2.66 inches reported as of 7:35 a.m. Wednesday
  • Dayton: 2.33 inches reported as of 7:02 a.m. Wednesday
  • Dayton: 2.22 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Dayton: 2.04 inches reported as of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday
  • Farmersville: 1.81 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Centerville: 1.66 inches reported as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday
  • Kettering: 1.66 inches reported as of 11 p.m. Tuesday
  • Dayton Wright Brothers Airport: 1.33 inches reported as of 9:52 a.m. Wednesday
  • Huber Heights: 1.32 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Miamisburg: 1.26 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Vandalia: 1.12 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Dayton: 1.04 inches reported as of 5 a.m. Wednesday

Preble County

  • Eaton: 2.16 inches reported as of 10:49 a.m. Wednesday

Warren County

  • Springboro: 2.29 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Franklin: 2.04 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Franklin: 2.04 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Springboro: 1.81 inches reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Franklin: 1.33 inches reported as of 6:49 a.m. Wednesday

