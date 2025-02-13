Questions about Trump orders, DOGE moves, other actions? Let us know

President Donald Trump has implemented numerous executive orders and directives since being reelected to the White House, affecting nearly all aspects of the U.S. government.
The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are committed to covering how decisions in Washington D.C. impact residents in southwest Ohio.
What thoughts, questions or concerns do you have that you would like to see reflected or answered in our coverage?
Take our survey below
In Other News
1
Fingertip amputations, bone fractures lead to Igloo cooler recall
2
Ohio reports first human case of bird flu in poultry farm worker
3
34K pounds of beef tallow recalled, not federally inspected
4
Ohio Senate OKs bill that bans DEI, significantly reforms public...
5
Cigna commercial health plans may go out-of-network at large local...