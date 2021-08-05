Quarantine may not be necessary after COVID exposure in K-12 schools, ODH says

Quarantine also is not necessary for all students and adults, regardless of vaccination status if all of the following preventive measures have been in place:

Masking for students and staff

Physical distancing of at least 3 feet between desks

Documented COVID-19 prevention policies (such as identification of those experiencing symptoms, strategies to improve ventilation, cleaning protocols).

However, quarantine is advised if the student or staff member is not fully vaccinated, and layers of prevention were not in place.

The quarantine period should last at least seven days since the last exposure, and the contact should have a negative viral test collected on or after day five. Those who were exposed should watch for any signs or symptoms of COVID for 14 days. During quarantine, individuals should stay home and away from others as much as possible. If they experience symptoms at any point, they should be clinically evaluated or tested for COVID-19, the state health department said.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).