Public health officials track exposure after Montgomery County resident infected with measles

>> FIRST REPORT: First measles case in nearly two decades identified in Montgomery County

Local and state public health officials say they are trying to track down and notify individuals who may have been exposed to the highly contagious, airborne disease at the emergency department of Dayton Children’s Hospital between Jan. 29 and 31.

“Measles can be a very serious illness for anyone,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement. “The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”

A Montgomery County resident tested positive for measles after being evaluated late last month at Dayton Children’s Hospital at One Children’s Plaza in Old North Dayton.

Public health officials are trying to reach community members may have been exposed to the infected individual. The measles patient was at Dayton Children’s emergency department between 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 a.m. Jan. 30.

Individuals also may have been exposed if they were at the emergency department between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 31.

Ohio had just one measles case in 2023, but there 90 in 2022, when an outbreak in central Ohio infected 85 people.

The measles virus is highly contagious in part because it can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed, says state health officials.

“If one person has measles, up to 90% of those who come into contact with that person and who are not immune will also become infected,” the state said.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body.

Infection often occurs when people breath contaminated air or touch surfaces with the virus and then touch their eyes, noses or mouths.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes.

A rash, which is a trademark symptom of the disease, usually lasts 5-6 days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body, state officials said.

Community members who were present at Dayton Children’s Hospital emergency department during the dates and times provided should contact Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County to determine the potential level of exposure. The agency’s phone number is 937-225-4508.

>> OUR JANUARY INVESTIGATION: Measles still a threat locally as cases rise globally, pediatricians say

The state says the measles vaccine is “highly protective.” The vaccine is called MMR because it protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age, the state said.

The Ohio Department of Health said roughly one out of 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, which be life-threatening.

Complications from measles are more common among children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems, state health officials said. About one in five children who get measles will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, or brain swelling, said local public health officials.