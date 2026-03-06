President Trump coming to Cincinnati next week

President Donald Trump speaks about the TrumpRx plan, a website that will connect patients directly with drugmakers, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Local News
By Staff
22 minutes ago
President Donald J. Trump will be making a stop at a Cincinnati pharmaceutical company on Wednesday.

Trump is coming to tout his push to bring down prescription drug prices, according to reports. He will be touring ThermoFisher Scientific in Reading, a suburb of Cincinnati.

ThermoFisher Scientific has multiple locations in the Tri-State and is headquartered in Massachusetts. It specializes in a wide range of products in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare and more.

The visit is occurring on the heels of the launch of TrumpRx, the President’s initiative to allow people to directly buy prescription drugs at lower rates directly from manufacturers.

