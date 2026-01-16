President of Country Concert music festival dies at 56

According to his obituary, Barhorst enjoyed going to different music concerts himself. He loved lake life, from boating to the sunsets over the water. Paul loved taking selfies earning the title “The Selfie King.” He loved to spend time with his family, kids, grandkids and friends.

Barhorst is survived by his wife, Shelly, and his children Elizabeth and Ryan Will, Maria and Austin Siegel, Ben and Taylor Barhorst, grandchildren: Dane and Brooks Will, Walker Siegel and one on the way, Liam Barhorst.

He is also survived by his brothers Tony and Pam Barhorst, Brian Barhorst and Ulli Heidmann, Mark and Kathy Barhorst and Scott Barhorst.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary Jo, and a brother James “Jimmy” Barhorst.

Country Concert family and staff released the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that the Barhorst family and Country Concert announce the passing of Paul.

He was president of Country Concert where he led with kindness, humility, and an unwavering dedication to excellence. He loved his Country Concert family, he enjoyed going to different music concerts himself. He loved lake life, from boating to sunsets over the water. He loved to spend time with his family, kids, grandkids and friends. While we mourn this significant loss, Country Concert remains dedicated to the principles established by our founders, Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst and will continue to be the summer celebration you will remember for a lifetime.

The Barhorst family asks for privacy as they grieve this immense loss."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Visitations will be held at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.