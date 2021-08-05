Premier Health to require all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Premier Health will require its medical staff and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 21.
The policy update is in response to the Ohio Hospital Association’s recommendation, according to a release from Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, based in Dayton.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 is our best tool to prevent spread of the disease and ensure the health and well-being of our hospital workforce and the communities we serve,” she said.
The hospital network said requiring the coronavirus vaccine demonstrates its commitment to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect patients and staff from infection.
“With the highly infectious delta variant and cases on the rise in Ohio and across the nation, this is an important step to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our facilities and sites of care,” said Dr. Marc Belcastro, chief medical officer for Premier Health. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Premier Health, along with other hospitals in the region, already require vaccinations for other highly communicable diseases, such as influenza, as a condition of employment. Required vaccines are one of multiple infection controls used to prevent outbreaks, Premier stated.