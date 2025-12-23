Premier Health, Anthem Blue Cross reach multi-year deal

Premier Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have signed a new multi-year agreement that keeps the nation’s second largest health insurer in-network with the Dayton-based health care provider.
“Access to in-network care is a critical factor for families and employers when making health care decisions,” said Jennifer Ranly, vice president of managed care and reimbursement for Premier Health. “Throughout this negotiation, our focus remained on what matters most - the health and experience of our patients. This agreement allows Anthem members to continue receiving high-quality, coordinated care across Premier Health’s systems, while supporting better outcomes, smoother transitions of care and lower administrative burden that helps keep care more affordable and accessible close to home.”
The agreement provides in-network access to all Premier Health hospitals, facilities and health care providers for all Anthem health plans.
According to both Premier Health and Anthem, the agreement also accelerates collaboration on several initiatives including clinical data connectivity and value-based care models designed to improve health outcomes and better manage costs for Premier Health patients.
“Our long-standing partnership with Premier Health as been built on true collaboration and a shared vision for better care,” said Jane Peterson, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue shield in Ohio. “By working together, we’re continuing to move toward a value-based model that prioritizes high-quality care and meaningful health outcomes. Our goal is simple: to ensure people receive timely, supportive care that strengthens their whole health while helping to reduce costs for individuals, families and employers.”
Premier Health is one of the largest comprehensive health systems in Southwest Ohio, with five acute-care hospitals, and extensive network of physicians, numerous affiliate organizations and more than 100 locations across seven counties.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers a wide range of individual, family, employer and government health plans to more than 40 million members across 14 states.
