Preble County teacher sentenced to 13 years for inappropriate relationship with student

• Sentencing: Judge Martin P. Votel sentence Garrett Stringer-Smith, 32, to 13 years in prison, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

Stringer-Smith will spend five years on post-release control once he’s released from prison.

• Sex offender: He was also designated a Tier III sex offender, meaning Stringer-Smith must register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Stringer-Smith pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual battery in October, according to court documents.

What was he accused of?

• Relationship with student: Stringer-Smith reportedly started an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student starting in September 2024.

The relationship turned sexual in October 2024 and included sexual encounters on school grounds and at his home, according to court records.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office learned about the relationship on Feb. 7 after the student and a parent reported it to a school resource officer.

• Teacher resigns: Twin Valley Community Local Schools placed Stringer-Smith on administrative leave after learning of the allegations in February.

He resigned effective March 6, according to district records.