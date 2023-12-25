BreakingNews
Sheriff: Preble County man hits buggy head-on; crash kills 1-year-old girl

A Preble County man struck a buggy head-on in a Friday evening crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and injured her family, according to a release issued by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

Trey Frech, 24, of New Paris was driving a 2016 Chevrolet sedan north on state Route 49 just before 5:20 p.m. when he went to the southbound lane to pass a van north of Oregon Road in Liberty Twp. when he struck a horse-drawn buggy head-on with a family of four inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Frech was ejected from his car and taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

John Schwartz, 24, of Celina, his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Schwartz, and their 3-year-old son were taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater. Elizabeth Schwartz, who is seven months pregnant, was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The Schwartz’s 1-year-old daughter, Roseanne, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The horse was seriously injured and also died.

The crash that remains under investigation.

