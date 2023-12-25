Sheriff: Preble County man hits buggy head-on; crash kills 1-year-old girl

Frech was ejected from his car and taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

John Schwartz, 24, of Celina, his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Schwartz, and their 3-year-old son were taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater. Elizabeth Schwartz, who is seven months pregnant, was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The Schwartz’s 1-year-old daughter, Roseanne, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The horse was seriously injured and also died.

The crash that remains under investigation.