Preble County man gets up to life for attacking motorcyclists with machete, killing woman

Judge Martin P. Votel sentenced Brabant to the mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison, with credit for 234 days spent in custody. If released, he will serve two to five years of post-release control.

Brabant was charged with the death of Leigha L. Huff, 41, of Middletown, on June 22, 2025.

At about 10:30 p.m., Huff was riding on a motorcycle with a friend on Upper Sommes Road near Camden.

In the 7700 block of the road, a man, later identified as Brabant, ran toward the motorcycle with something in his hand, and Huff’s friend accelerated to pass him, according to an affidavit filed in Eaton Municipal Court.

Shortly after, she said that she was bleeding badly, so the friend drove to a friend’s house in the 3700 block of Aukerman Creek Road and called 911.

Preble County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the home and found Huff bleeding profusely from a severe cut on her leg. She was pronounced dead at the house.

Deputies interviewed Brabant and served a search warrant at his Upper Sommes Road property, finding a machete believed to be used in the attack.

According to the affidavit, Brabant said he heard a motorcycle coming through the S-curve of the road and grabbed a machete before going to the street.

He swung it at the motorcycle and afterward noticed blood on the blade, the affidavit said. He reportedly tried to clean it and hid it in the woods behind the home.

Brabant said he didn’t know who was on the motorcycle or how many people were on it, court records said.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.