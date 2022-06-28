Preble County food distribution helps those struggling with food insecurity

A Darke County client at the foodbank named Lois Hoschluer said the foodbank helps supplement her at home and that she only gets what she needs.

“I don’t take anything I don’t need,” Hoschluer said.

Hoschluer said the event is a good thing as it cuts down on her bills and provides her with the staple items she needs while living on a fixed income.

CareSource served as a sponsor again this year and had members volunteering and helping with pass out food, according to the release.

“I come to here [the Foodbank] because if I don’t, I don’t get to eat because I am on a fixed income and all my medical conditions, I don’t have money for food,” Ruby Roberts who hails from West Manchester said. “This is where I get my food. I wouldn’t get to eat but maybe one meal a day if I didn’t come here and get the food they provide for us.”

Roberts said that if she gets more than what she needs, she passes it onto her neighbors and people that she knows will use it.

A mobile clinic from Premier Health was also be on site to provide free and option health services such as glucose screenings, cholesterol and biometrics.