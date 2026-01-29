Preble County clerk of courts resigns amid theft allegations

The resignation notice followed a Jan. 22 special meeting of the Preble County GOP executive committee called by Haber regarding allegations that Reynolds had stolen money from a private business. Of the 28 executive committee members present, Reynolds cast the lone “no” vote to remove her from the executive committee and request her immediate resignation, according to a release from the county GOP.

During questioning, Reynolds said she worked as a bookkeeper for a couple private businesses while also serving as the clerk of courts, according to the release, which says she admitted to stealing money from one of the businesses but said she has since repaid the money.

Preble County Prosecutor Eric Marit said he became aware of the theft allegations a few weeks ago. Although there are no specific allegations involving the county, he said a referral was made for the Ohio Auditor’s Office to conduct an audit of the Preble County Clerk of Courts office.

“I’m of the opinion that (if) you steal from one entity, you might steal from another,” he said. “That’s a concern because she has access to a lot of money.”

The Eaton Division of Police referred the theft case to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Marit said, because the business did not want to cooperate with a police investigation nor pursue criminal charges and the matter involved an elected official.

“Getting completely disinterested, third-party investigators is the best way for people to maintain trust in their local government,” Marit said. “And so referrals out is pretty common in situations like this.”

As an elected official, Reynolds cannot be forced out by the GOP. However, suspected misconduct such as criminal activity or ethics violations can trigger an investigation that could lead to removal or prosecution, according to Ohio Revised Code.

Reynolds was most recently reelected in November 2024 for a four-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2028. A clerk of courts employee said Reynolds was not in the office Thursday and she did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Haber said the Preble County Republican Party is working on the steps they will take to temporarily fill the position until the next election to fill out the remainder of her term.