Power outages continue days after remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the Miami Valley

During its peak, AES Ohio had 136,000 people without power, said Mary Ann Kabel, spokeswoman for AES Ohio. The utility company’s goal is to restore service to 95% of customers impacted by the storm by Tuesday evening.

As of 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, AES Ohio had 5,352 total customers without power, including 2,646 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. The majority of outages left Tuesday morning affected 50 or fewer customers. However, there was an outage impacting 626 customers in the Bellbrook area.

AES Ohio was reporting the following outages Tuesday morning:

Clark County: 36

Darke County: 1

Greene County: 1,896

Miami County: 17

Montgomery County: 2,646

Preble County: 32

Warren County: 125

As of 8:31 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting the following outages:

Warren County: 27

Ohio Edison was outages as of 8:32 a.m. included: