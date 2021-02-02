Pop-up drive-thru food pantry Feb. 20 in Warren County

The pop-up food pantry, which will be contact-free, is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 556 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon. Shared Harvest Foodbank based in Fairfield is conducting the food distribution in partnership with the Lebanon Food Pantry.

Those attending should enter the fairgrounds through Gate 3. People receiving food should stay in their cars and wear masks while communicating with staff, volunteers and the Ohio Army National Guard, Terry Perdue, Shared Harvest executive director stated in a release.