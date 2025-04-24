Police: Sex offender broke into Warren County home, touched self as residents slept

A Warren County sex offender is accused of breaking into a house last month and performing a sex act on himself while standing over two people as they slept in Turtlecreek Twp.
Timothy Dale Creech, 47, of Waynesville, was arraigned Tuesday before Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II for burglary and misdemeanor charges of public indecency and voyeurism.
On March 18, Creech went inside a house on Bendel Street that was occupied by four people, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lebanon Municipal Court. Two of the occupants awoke from a nap to find Creech “masturbating with penis exposed, standing over them up against the bed.”
Creech remains held in the Warren County Jail.
Following a June 2009 conviction in Warren County after pleading no contest to a reduced charge in a rape case, Creech was designated a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for life, according to court records.
