Police search for missing young man in Warren County

Carlisle Police Chief Will Rogers said his officers have been actively searching in the woods near the Twin Creek bridge but have not located Kimmel, who may have some medical concerns. Outreach has been made to the EquuSearch missing persons group, which may help.

Rogers urged anyone who has seen Kimmel or has information about his whereabouts to call police at 937-425-2525. He said he hopes Kimmel is OK and just doesn’t know how many people are looking for him.