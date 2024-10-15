Breaking: Local fire inspector, ADAMHS board member charged in statewide human trafficking operation

Police search for missing young man in Warren County

Christopher Kimmel was reported missing in Carlisle, last seen on Oct. 13, 2024.

Christopher Kimmel was reported missing in Carlisle, last seen on Oct. 13, 2024.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Carlisle Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing young adult male.

Christopher Kimmel, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen walking on Chamberlain Road near the Twin Creek bridge on Sunday. Tuesday is Kimmel’s 27th birthday.

Carlisle Police Chief Will Rogers said his officers have been actively searching in the woods near the Twin Creek bridge but have not located Kimmel, who may have some medical concerns. Outreach has been made to the EquuSearch missing persons group, which may help.

Rogers urged anyone who has seen Kimmel or has information about his whereabouts to call police at 937-425-2525. He said he hopes Kimmel is OK and just doesn’t know how many people are looking for him.

In Other News
1
Local fire inspector, ADAMHS board member charged in statewide human...
2
State transit grants for RTA, SCAT decline in 2025; Butler, Greene rise...
3
Have you had difficulty accessing mental health care for your child? We...
4
Ohio to get $56.2M following EPA mandate to replace lead water lines
5
Springboro moving to finance 60 acres for possible new school

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.