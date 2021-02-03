X

PODCAST: Patriots or traitors from our backyard? Who are Capitol insurgency suspects Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl?

In an undated image provided by the Montgomery County Jail, Jessica Watkins, left, and Donovan Crowl. Crowl, 50, and Watkins, 38, were among the three people charged with conspiracy to commit federal crimes after all three had admitted to invading the Capitol to reporters and were also identifiable in videos posted on social media. (Montgomery County Jail via The New York Times) -- FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. --
By Staff Report

It is only February, but boy has 2021 been a year.

Dayton Daily News crime reporter Parker Perry and investigative reporter Josh Sweigart break down the Miami Valley’s connections to the Capitol invasion with “What Had Happened Was” host Amelia Robinson.

Bar co-owner Jessica Watkins and her friend Donovan Crowl, both Champaign County residents, face federal conspiracy and other charges for allegedly working with an Oath Keepers member and others to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sweigart and Parker explain what they’ve learned about the pair, their alleged motives, the charges they face and the possible defense strategies.

Parker Perry
Were Crowl and Watkins in Washington that day to help as has been claimed?

What may have inspired them?

What do Ohio militia members have to say and why do experts consider them a growing threat in this state and beyond?

“What Had Happened Was” is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won’t believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

Josh Sweigart
