Plans for new Franklin High School receive limited approval

Documents submitted to the city notes the exterior will be constructed of brick masonry. It will have a façade with brick banding and color details.

The new high school will have parking for students, visitors and buses on the east side of the building, accessible from East Sixth Street and a roundabout. School staff will park on the west side of the building with access from East Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue, according to the documents.

“This is a complex project,” Miller said. “We’re working hard with a lot of moving parts.”

The new high school is one of the largest projects that the city has seen.

The new Franklin High School on East Sixth Street is part of a multi-year $130 million building project. Franklin City Schools said once the new high school is completed and open in the fall of 2023, the current high school building on East Fourth Street will be renovated and become the new middle school, opening in fall 2025. The school district is planning to construct three new elementary schools at the current Gerke, Schenck and Hunter sites.

The Franklin Board of Education recently purchased property adjacent to the junior high school on East Sixth Street as part of the new high school project. The property borders East Sixth, Anderson and Seventh streets and the cost was $1.6 million from its permanent improvement fund.

The total replacement/renovation of the district’s facilities is made possible by the bond issue passed by district voters in November 2020. The state of Ohio will pay 57% of the cost of the new classroom buildings through the Expedited Local Partnership Program.