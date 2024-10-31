Planet Fitness targets opening Springboro business in November

The Springboro facility doesn’t have a specific opening date, but it is targeting mid-November, creating about 15 jobs, according to Heather Pearson, public relations manager.

“Springboro is a great opportunity for us to grow in,” Pearson told this news organization. “We’re excited about the surrounding community and location and bringing more access to fitness.”

The site is planning a grand opening and will be open 24 hours a day Monday through Friday, similar to other locations, Pearson said.

Planet Fitness will have a 22,000-square-foot location at the east side of the plaza, which also will be home to a new Aldi site.

Aldi and Planet Fitness aim to each occupy about half of the former GAC Fitness, located on the south side of Ohio 73 and east of Interstate 75, behind Popeye’s.

Planet Fitness was founded in 1992, in Dover, N.H. It has more than 2,600 locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, according to its website.