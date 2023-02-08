X
PHOTOS: See who attended the Dayton Development Coalition’s sold-out annual meeting

By
16 minutes ago

The annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting drew 500 community and business leaders on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The sold-out event was held at Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton.

The speakers scheduled for the event included Bob Nelson, executive vice president of corporate services for American Honda Motor Company and Jim Brinker, president and general manager of Intel Federal.

See our four-part 2023 regional economic outlook series

Part 1 - Dayton region economic outlook for 2023 is positive though tinged with recession worries

Part 2 - Regional economic outlook: Mild to moderate recession possible in 2023, local experts say

Part 3 - Regional economic outlook: Residents, businesses will still feel sting of inflation and higher interest rates in 2023

Part 4 - Regional Economic Outlook: Attracting and keeping skilled workers remains top issue for Dayton region in 2023

