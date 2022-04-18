BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Ohio Republican candidates for U.S. Senate debated at Central State University

Local News
By
April 18, 2022

Seven Republicans are running in the May 3 primary for U.S. Senate.

They debated on May 28 at Central State University.

They are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood, businessman Neil Patel of Westerville, businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

ExploreOhio Republican candidates bash Biden, question 2020 election, want border fence

The debate was sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission.

The commission also sponsored a debate by the three Democratic Party candidates running in the primary.

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

Each party’s winner will face off in the Nov. 8 the General Election for the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

