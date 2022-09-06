PHOTOS: Local colleges offer training that can mean bigger paychecks

“College grads in Ohio are paid almost twice as much on an hourly basis than their counterparts with a high school diploma and nothing else.” said Michael Shields, the report’s lead author and a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal-leaning Columbus-based think tank.

Colleges in the Dayton, Springfield and Butler County areas provide both degrees and non-degree credentials for students. Post-secondary credentials, such as certifications, have become more common as workforce development efforts seek to help employers get employees who have skills training needed in an evolving workplace.