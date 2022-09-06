journal-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Local colleges offer training that can mean bigger paychecks

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Going to college or getting some additional training after graduating high school boosts pay, according to a new report by Policy Matters Ohio.

“College grads in Ohio are paid almost twice as much on an hourly basis than their counterparts with a high school diploma and nothing else.” said Michael Shields, the report’s lead author and a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal-leaning Columbus-based think tank.

ExploreSEE MORE: College degree pays off with higher wages in Ohio but disparities remain for Black people and women

Colleges in the Dayton, Springfield and Butler County areas provide both degrees and non-degree credentials for students. Post-secondary credentials, such as certifications, have become more common as workforce development efforts seek to help employers get employees who have skills training needed in an evolving workplace.

In 2021 the median hourly pay for a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree or higher was $32.08, according to the report, which used an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning Washington D.C.-based think tank.

ExploreFive things to know about working in Ohio and paychecks

For people with a high school diploma and some college, but no degree, the median pay was $18.93 per hour. A person with just a high school diploma was paid $17.18 and non-graduates were paid $14.01 hourly, the report said.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreJob growth, moderating inflation spur hope amid recession fears
ExploreDayton corruption probe: What happened with all defendants after years of court cases
ExploreWhat experts saying: How is the economy doing?
ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton region construction, renovation, roadwork and yes, flying cars
ExploreInflation concerns: How much are prices going up for common items?

In Other News
1
New outdoor drinking area at Austin Landing expected to add...
2
Is there a surge in women voters in Ohio? Some reports say it’s...
3
Rainy today but dry, sunny rest of week
4
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids
5
How Ohio’s largest cities are spending American Rescue Plan funds

About the Authors

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top