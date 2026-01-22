PHOTOS: Derby Lane Estate home in Warren County sells for record $4.2M

The sale price is a record for a residential resale in the Dayton area, said Austin Castro, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Heritage.

“It’s big for Dayton for sure, but there’s more of a demand for that type of housing than you think,” he said.

Castro and his sale team received “a ton of activity” and multiple offers, and sold the property in 60 days.

The home had been on the market since April with another agent before it was relisted with Castro and Coldwell Banker Heritage.

The buyer of the home is listed as a trust.

While luxury home sales don’t happen every day, they’re more common than people may realize.

Across the Dayton MLS last year, 125 resale homes sold for over $1 million, with six fetching $2 million or more.

The Dayton region, especially south of the city in areas such as Springboro, Centerville and Beavercreek, provide easy access to interstates, and are within an hour of large metro areas like Cincinnati and Columbus.

It’s a drive people are willing to make every day, said Castro, especially those moving from regions like Dallas-Forth Worth or New York City where commute times are routinely 60 minutes or more.

Still, Castro said, the property has to be worth the price.

“If the buyer at this price point doesn’t absolutely love it, they’re not going to buy it,” he said.

The identities of neither the buyer nor the seller have been released. Castro said the buyer is local to the Dayton area, and was drawn to the property’s guest house as much as the main residence, a growing trend among luxury home buyers.

The previous owners used the guest house as a home for their mother-in-law. The new owner also plans to use it for family.