PHOTOS: Democratic candidates for Ohio governor debated at Central State

The Democratic candidates for Ohio governor debated at Central State University on March 26.
They are former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
The debate was sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission.
The winner of the May 3 primary will face the winner of a four-person Republican primary.
The Republican gubernatorial debate was cancelled after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declined to participate. The other Republican candidates for governor are Joe Blystone, Ron Hood and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.
