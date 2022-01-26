Pfizer vaccine reserved for DOD service members at base hospital

Similar announcements are being made at other military hospitals.

“Temporary adjustments may be experienced over the next few weeks as the production of the legacy Pfizer vaccine stopped in December of 2021,” the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said on its website. “DOD’s current supply of the legacy Pfizer vaccine in circulation is being reserved for use in the primary vaccine series required for service members.”

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia made the same announcement on Facebook, saying that after Jan. 31, beneficiaries ages 12-17 years, should “temporarily obtain the COVID-19 vaccine through the civilian network.”

Caption An image capture of part of a Facebook post Jan. 17 from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

“Due to DoD supply restrictions of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, (Fort Belvoir Community Hospital) will reduce administration of the vaccine to our beneficiary population ages 12 years and older by the end of January,” that hospital said.

Once the group receives more vaccines, it will reopen appointments for all beneficiaries, the 88th Medical Group said.

Off-base health care facilities offering the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/

Current vaccine appointments will be honored, Wright-Patterson said. But the walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday has been canceled. All appointments already booked for Jan. 28 will be honored in the Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Immunizations Clinic.

The pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to11 is still available by appointment in the Wright-Patterson Pediatric Clinic and can be booked online at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/.

A Defense Health Agency spokesman didn’t provide answers to questions by deadline.