Petition to nix Ohio’s intoxicating hemp ban denied by Attorney General Yost

Yost’s job is to determine whether a submission summary, which would be circulated by organizers trying to get signatures across the state, is fair and truthful to the actual effect of the changes the referendum, if approved by a majority of Ohioans, would have in the law.

His decision, made official Monday, puts the ball back the organizers’ court. The group would have to resubmit their petition with edits that address “omissions and misstatements” that Yost says inaccurately reflect the “the scope and effect” of the law the group is trying to overturn.

The Ohio Healthy Alternatives Association, a trade organization that has advocated for a public hemp market, released a statement in support of the petition and its organizer Ohioans for Cannabis Choice.

“We recognize that this setback is not the end of the line, and we will continue to stand behind our members in opposing this government overreach, and defending the wishes of Ohio voters, as well as the right for thousands of business owners to maintain their livelihoods,” the organization said in a Thursday news release.

It takes the signatures of 1,000 registered voters to get a referendum petition considered by the AG.

If the office approves a referendum petition for circulation, it would take another 248,092 valid signatures — equal to six percent of the total voters in the most recent gubernatorial election — to get the proposal on the ballot. From there, a simple majority of voters would pass or reject the referendum.

