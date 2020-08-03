Petition calls for changes to sports restrictions in Ohio

Inter-team competitions in noncontact sports have been going on in the state for much of the summer and are cleared for the fall.

In subsequent interviews with this newspaper, local athletics officials expressed concerns about the feasibility of conducting mass testing regularly for their athletes, something the organizers of TBT were able to do while maintaining a “bubble” for participants that limited interaction between players and the outside world for roughly two weeks.

Explore Multiple leagues announce plans to change schedules this fall

Interim Ohio Dept. of Health director Lance Himes signed an extension of the order Saturday, the same day fall high school sports were allowed to begin practice.

The order extends until Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declares a state of emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic to be over or until Himes rescinds or modifies it.

It covers not only high school and youth sports but also college and pro contact sports.