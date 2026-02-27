Papa John’s to close 300 ‘underperforming’ North American locations

Papa John’s has announced that it plans to close 300 of its locations in North America after they announced North American sales had fallen in 2025 compared to the prior year.
The closures will happen over the next two years, with the company expecting the majority to be closed by the end of 2027 and about 200 closures in 2026.
According to the company’s financial disclosures, although globally sales went up slightly in 2025, in North America company-owned restaurant sales fell 3% and franchised restaurant sales fell 2%.
The company said that it expects North America’s comparable sales to be down 2-4% in 2026.
Globally, there are 6,038 Papa John’s restaurants as of Dec. 28, 2025 in 50 different countries and territories, 3,523 of which were in North America.
CFO Ravi Thanawala said in a statement that although the “vast majority of our global restaurants” have done well, they identified 300 underperforming restaurants in North America that are “not meeting brand expectations or lack a clear path to sustainable financial improvement, as well as locations where we can effectively transfer sales to nearby restaurants.”
A spokesperson for the company said that they could not provide a specific list of restaurants slated for closure, but Thanawala said the locations are mainly franchise-owned, are over a decade old, earn less than $600,000 annually and don’t make enough money to cover their operating expenses.
