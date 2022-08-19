journal-news logo
OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Warren County

An OVI checkpoint will take place tonight in Warren County to combat impaired driving.

The checkpoint will be on Butler-Warren Road from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OHSP will be partnering with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The checkpoint is being held along with saturation patrols nearby in an effort to decrease impaired driving-related injury and fatal crashes, according to OSHP.

It is being funded by federal grants.

Anyone who plans on consuming alcohol should always designate a sober driver or make other arrangements before drinking.

There have been at least 131 OVI-related crashes in Warren County this year, including six fatal crashes and 10 where serious injuries were suspected, according to OSHP.

