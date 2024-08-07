Over 1K without power as thunderstorm move through area

32 minutes ago
More than a thousand power customers were left in the dark as thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday evening.

The largest number of outages were initially in Montgomery County, which had over 1,200 customers in the dark at around 9:30 p.m.

The number of customers without power, by county, are as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy, Ohio Edison, Darke Rural Electric and Pioneer Electric Cooperative outage maps.

Butler: 1

Champaign: 1

Clark: 92

Darke: 23

Greene: 165

Miami: 196

Montgomery: 1,204

Warren: 1

